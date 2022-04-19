Weather keeping farmers out of the fields

DES MOINES – Snow, high winds, and continued cold conditions limited Iowa farmers to 2.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers have been applying anhydrous and fertilizer, spreading manure, tilling fields, and planting oats where possible while preparing to plant row crops.

“Iowa saw a mix of winter and spring weather last week. While severe storms swept through parts of the state leaving behind isolated damage, rain and Easter snowfall provided additional subsoil moisture,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Soil temperatures are still hovering in the upper 30s and low 40s, but outlooks point to warmer temperatures for the week ahead.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 22% short, 66% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 33% short, 54% adequate and 2% surplus.

As of Monday, no corn or soybeans were planted, the report stated. Twenty-nine percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 8 days behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average. Oats are beginning to emerge across the state.

Pastures were still mostly dormant although there were reports of some starting to turn green. Livestock conditions were generally good, with many new calves arriving.

Severe weather returned early last week with eight tornadoes reported across northern Iowa, the strongest having winds of up to 135 mph, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

While rainfall accompanied the disturbance that produced these strong thunderstorms, much of eastern and northwestern Iowa observed drier than normal conditions. Overall temperatures were also warmer than the previous reporting period, though up to eight degrees below normal in the northwest; the statewide average temperature was 42.1 degrees, 6.2 degrees below normal.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at several northwest Iowa stations to 4.50 inches at St. Ansgar. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.41 inch while the normal is 0.79 inch. Little Sioux (Harrison County) reported the week’s high temperature of 90 degrees on April 12, 29 degrees above average. Primghar (O’Brien County) and Sioux City (Woodbury County) reported the week’s low temperature of 16 degrees on April 16, 20 degrees below normal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0