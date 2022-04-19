 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Weather keeping farmers out of the fields

  • 0
Kanawha Research Farm.jpeg

Field day participants learn about the latest crop research at the Kanawha northern research and demonstration farm.

 Contributed Photo

DES MOINES – Snow, high winds, and continued cold conditions limited Iowa farmers to 2.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers have been applying anhydrous and fertilizer, spreading manure, tilling fields, and planting oats where possible while preparing to plant row crops.

“Iowa saw a mix of winter and spring weather last week. While severe storms swept through parts of the state leaving behind isolated damage, rain and Easter snowfall provided additional subsoil moisture,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Soil temperatures are still hovering in the upper 30s and low 40s, but outlooks point to warmer temperatures for the week ahead.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 7% very short, 22% short, 66% adequate and 5% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 11% very short, 33% short, 54% adequate and 2% surplus.

As of Monday, no corn or soybeans were planted, the report stated. Twenty-nine percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 8 days behind last year and 3 days behind the 5-year average. Oats are beginning to emerge across the state.

People are also reading…

Pastures were still mostly dormant although there were reports of some starting to turn green. Livestock conditions were generally good, with many new calves arriving.

Severe weather returned early last week with eight tornadoes reported across northern Iowa, the strongest having winds of up to 135 mph, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship

While rainfall accompanied the disturbance that produced these strong thunderstorms, much of eastern and northwestern Iowa observed drier than normal conditions. Overall temperatures were also warmer than the previous reporting period, though up to eight degrees below normal in the northwest; the statewide average temperature was 42.1 degrees, 6.2 degrees below normal.

COLLECTION: The latest from John Skipper

Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at several northwest Iowa stations to 4.50 inches at St. Ansgar. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.41 inch while the normal is 0.79 inch. Little Sioux (Harrison County) reported the week’s high temperature of 90 degrees on April 12, 29 degrees above average. Primghar (O’Brien County) and Sioux City (Woodbury County) reported the week’s low temperature of 16 degrees on April 16, 20 degrees below normal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

Tornado destroys half of southeastern Minnesota community's homes, cleanup underway

Tornado destroys half of southeastern Minnesota community's homes, cleanup underway

Residents of a small farming community in southeastern Minnesota are working to recover from a devastating tornado that destroyed half of the town’s homes, toppled tall trees and left piles of debris in its wake. An EF2 tornado with peak wind speeds of 130 mph (209 kph) struck Taopi near the Iowa border late Tuesday night, tearing the roofs off houses, overturning vehicles and bringing down power lines. There were no reports of serious injuries. Volunteers from the area arrived Wednesday to help residents clean up the debris in the community of about 80 people. Family members sifted through rubble looking for keepsakes. City Clerk Jim Kiefer says at least 10 of Taopi’s 22 homes are beyond repair. 

Police make arrest in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

Police make arrest in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

Police have made an arrest in a shooting during a birthday party inside a crowded Iowa nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured. Police say 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies. Online court records Tuesday didn’t list information about Rush’s case, including whether he has a lawyer yet. Police say the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids killed 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, both of Cedar Rapids. Ten other people also were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of the victims.

Watch Now: Related Video

Comedian who copped to bullying on TikTok makes amends with victim 15 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News