 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Weather continues to hold up spring planting

  • 0
Early field work file photo

A farmer applies anhydrous ammonia to a field east of Garner in this 2015 photo. Officials say local farmers are in the fields this week preparing soil for the 2022 planting season.

 GLOBE GAZETTE FILE PHOTO

DES MOINES -- Rain, high winds, and cold conditions continued to stall spring planting, limiting Iowa farmers to 2.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities were primarily applying anhydrous and fertilizer. Reports were received of limited corn and soybean planting as well as planting oats. In addition to periodic precipitation, cool soil temperatures have some farmers waiting to plant row crops.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 18% short, 67% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 29% short, 58% adequate and 4% surplus.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: Support it

Forty-seven percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 10 days behind last year and 5 days behind the 5-year average.

Pastures were slowly turning green. Hay supplies were dwindling in some areas. Livestock conditions were generally good, with calving in full swing.

“It was another active weather week with additional periods of severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Cooler temperatures and windy conditions also persisted, though soil temperatures are slowly rising. Soil temperatures are at or above 50 degrees for much of the southern two-thirds of Iowa.”

People are also reading…

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.

Clear Lake Earth Day Events

1 of 12
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa robber demanded payment through a mobile app

Iowa robber demanded payment through a mobile app

The suspect held his hand in his pocket as if he was armed and threatened to “stick them” if they left, records state. He then told them to send him $47 through a mobile payment system, according to court records.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia: Former army officials admit role in killing civilians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News