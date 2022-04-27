Weather continues to hold up spring planting

DES MOINES -- Rain, high winds, and cold conditions continued to stall spring planting, limiting Iowa farmers to 2.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork activities were primarily applying anhydrous and fertilizer. Reports were received of limited corn and soybean planting as well as planting oats. In addition to periodic precipitation, cool soil temperatures have some farmers waiting to plant row crops.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 18% short, 67% adequate and 11% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 9% very short, 29% short, 58% adequate and 4% surplus.

Forty-seven percent of the expected oat crop has been planted, 10 days behind last year and 5 days behind the 5-year average.

Pastures were slowly turning green. Hay supplies were dwindling in some areas. Livestock conditions were generally good, with calving in full swing.

“It was another active weather week with additional periods of severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Cooler temperatures and windy conditions also persisted, though soil temperatures are slowly rising. Soil temperatures are at or above 50 degrees for much of the southern two-thirds of Iowa.”

The weekly report is also available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.

