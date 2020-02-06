Water Summary Update: January warmer with more rain and snow than usual

Both precipitation and temperatures in Iowa were above average during the month of January, according to the Iowa DNR's latest Water Summary Update.

Iowa saw 1.27 inches of precipitation last month; the level considered normal is 0.92 inches.

Temperatures averaged 23 degrees — 3.6 degrees above normal.

Average snowfall in January was 11.2 inches, 3.5 inches above average. This placed 2020 in a three-way tie for the 20th-snowiest January with the years 1905 and 1918. All three of these years received 11.2 inches of snow.

Streamflow conditions have decreased slightly from last month and are now considered normal in most places across the state. Presently, the Mississippi and Missouri River basins are almost entirely free from drought and dryness.

The National Weather Service issued a Situation Report on Jan. 24, which indicated an increased risk of spring flooding for the much of Iowa. It's not yet certain how significant that flooding would be. The NWS will continue to monitor contributing factors over the coming months, and it will release its first Spring Flood Outlook next Thursday, Feb. 13.