Watch Now: Bye-bye bridge: Old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River is disappearing

The possibility of blowing up the old I-74 bridge is not off the table.
When a demolition contract for the twin spans over the river is awarded later this year, Iowa DOT officials said, it will be up to the winning bidder to decide how to tear down and dispose of thousands of tons of concrete and steel.
"Implosion is a possible method, however, the use of explosives in environmentally sensitive areas may be limited," said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for the Iowa DOT. "We will know more about the method after the DOT has reviewed the selected contractor’s plan."
Meanwhile, other contracted work either is finished or underway, including millions in demolition of portions of the old super structure, which is everything above the ground, and its land-based support structures.
Some of the demo work is out of sight of motorists, including the area between the Mississippi riverfront in Moline and River Drive. A large area just east of the city water plant is seeing daylight for the first time in at least 80 years as portions of the old westbound span have been removed.
In some areas, the concrete driving deck has been demolished, but the steel girders remain. In other areas, entire sections of steel are gone, leaving behind tall concrete piers that are dwarfed by the neighboring tower once occupied by Kone executives.
"The demo materials/scrap are the property of the contractor," Alvarez said. "In most cases, the scrap metal is sold and/or recycled."
The twin spans themselves — the portions over the river — will be the last to fall.
Two major contracts have been completed or are nearly complete, including the $84 million contract with Walsh Group for the I-74 mainline and ramps that are south of 7th Avenue in Moline. Also complete is $30 million in Iowa-bound viaduct work in Bettendorf by Helm (formerly Civil Constructors).
Currently underway are the following:
• Helm was awarded about $33 million for demolition and reconstruction of the eastbound viaduct from the Mississippi River to north of Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf.
• McCarthy Improvement also has an approximately $33 million contract for work north of Mississippi Boulevard, which also includes demolition of the loop on-ramp downtown Bettendorf at Grant Street.
• Kraemer North America has an $82 million contract, which consists of I-74 reconstruction and demolition from the Mississippi River to 7th Avenue in Moline.
The new westbound span — with its basket-handle arch — continues to accommodate head-to-head traffic. The new eastbound span is to be complete by year's end, and DOT officials have said progress on the second arch is going smoothly.
The old eastbound span still is in operation, delivering motorists to downtown Moline. But the old westbound span now is out of commission, and some of its support-structure demolition can be seen from the old Illinois-bound bridge.
031321-qc-nws-bridge-04.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-06.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-07.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-10.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-03.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-05.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-08.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-01.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-11.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-02.JPG
031321-qc-nws-bridge-09.JPG
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.