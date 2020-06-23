Virus cases spike among young adults in Iowa college towns

“As we saw those restrictions being lifted, thinking about your average incubation period and things, you know, I think we’re definitely seeing the result of that,” said Sam Jarvis, community health manager for Johnson County Public Health.

Other areas of the United States have reported similar trends among young adults.

At a U.S. House hearing Tuesday, members of the committee from Florida and Texas expressed concern about spikes in cases among young adults.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coronavirus is confusing because some people don’t get sick or are mildly ill while others die.

“It’s a very difficult message when people say I’m young, I’m healthy who cares? Well, you should care. Not only for yourself but for the impact you might have on the dynamics of the outbreak,” he said.

In Iowa, hospitals in Ames and Iowa City haven't seen a surge in admissions, as many of the younger individuals testing positive report mild symptoms. While that’s good for the individual, it also means people testing positive likely are active in the community and potentially spreading the virus.