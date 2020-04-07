Virus calls question on bottle bill’s fate

The cost in resources and staffing are concerns, but sanitation has always been the overriding issue for grocers, said Brad Epperly, who lobbies for the grocers.

“And then you face something like we have now and it encapsulates why we should rethink this,” Epperly said. Grocery stores are “where we go to buy our food.”

Many of those involved in discussions of bottle bill changes doubt the governor’s order can or will become permanent. But some speculate the temporary suspension may provide a jolt of urgency to debate.

“The tragedy of the situation is that I completely agree we want to get containers out of grocery stores,” said Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, a longtime advocate for the bottle bill. “I think we all want that. If we had been willing to increase the handling fee a few years ago we would have redemption centers up and running.”

There were more than 500 redemptions centers in the early days of the bottle bill, but now there are fewer than 100. Fewer than 50, some say.

And they’re never coming back whether the 1-cent handling fee is increased or not, Epperly argued.

“They’re gone” and even doubling the handling fee won’t make a difference, he said.