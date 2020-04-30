Vilsack: Iowa ethanol industry in ‘very serious shape’

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“This is an incredibly grave time for all of us, but it is a particularly vulnerable time for rural America,” former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge and co-founder of Focus on Rural America said on a call with reporters. “It poses very serious long-term consequences. Dealing with the consequences of this virus could, in fact, wipe many small towns across the country off the map.”

The rural economy was in trouble before the pandemic, Judge said. Farm income was down by half compared to 2013. Farm bankruptcies were escalating. In 2019, 44 percent of American farmers were struggling to cover their costs. Trade disruptions cost Iowa producers $2 billion in 2018.

A recent study by Iowa State University found that COVID-19 has had a bigger impact on biofuels than on any other part of the farm economy, costing the industry an estimated $2.5 billion with 30 Iowa plants to close, Judge said.

Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor and U.S. agriculture secretary, referred to the cascading impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the biofuels industry at a time when the Environmental Protection Agency had weakened it with oil refinery waivers.