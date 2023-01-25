 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Upper Iowa Beef gets state tax incentives for $48 million expansion

  • 0
vilsack-meat

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, left, speaks at a news conference as Greater Omaha Packing CEO Henry Davis, center, and Iowa farmer Dan Pedersen look on, at Greater Omaha Packing's beef processing plant in Omaha, Neb., in November. Vilsack announced a package of federal grants that included $8.8 million for an expansion at Upper Iowa Beef. 

 Josh Funk, Associated Press

DES MOINES (AP) — State officials agreed Friday to provide a northeast Iowa beef processing company with $1.5 million in tax breaks to help finance a $48 million expansion that will double its production.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved providing the Upper Iowa Beef plant in Lime Springs with about $863,000 in tax credits for job creation and nearly $650,000 in refunds of sales and other taxes the company will spend expanding and equipping the plant.

Upper Iowa Beef, which purchases cattle from about 400 cattle producers in northeast Iowa, said it expects the project will create 172 jobs, the Des Moines Register reported.

In November, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Upper Iowa Beef would receive an $8.8 million federal grant for the expansion. The company said it expects the project will double the plant’s slaughter capacity to 800 cattle a day and boost employment to 350 people.

People are also reading…

Upper Iowa Beef sells products to customers in 22 states and seven countries.

The plant already employs about 200 people, said Ed Greiman, Upper Iowa's CEO. Lime Springs, in Howard County, has nearly 500 residents.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Some of the biggest benefits of the plant expansion will go to producers who sell animals to the plant, Greiman said.

"They're family farmers who grow corn and raise cattle," he said, adding that the plant gives producers more than one buyer for their cattle. "We're paying them a premium for good northeast Iowa cattle."

Greiman said the expansion will help the company sell more beef overseas as well as further process the meat so it's ready for U.S. grocery meat cases.

Upper Iowa Beef was one of about 30 projects in November that received a total of $223 million in federal grants and loans, seeking to add competition in the meatpacking industry that's now dominated by giant meatpackers. Vilsack, former Iowa governor, said the initiative will help boost the income to cattle and other livestock producers, who will have more places to sell their animals.

Another Iowa project also received U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance in November. The new owners of Pure Prairie Farms received a $38.7 million loan and a nearly $7 million grant to reopen and expand the shuttered plant in Charles City. The company expects the project will create about 400 jobs.

A new study claims that people eating just 20% less beef could have a drastic impact on deforestation rates. If everyone ate 20% less beef, the expected deforestation rates by 2050 would fall by 50%, according to the study. The study suggests people should consider substituting beef for a mycoprotein such as Quorn. Reaching a substitution share of 20 percent by 2050 sounds somewhat achievable to me. Or at least not super-optimistic, Florian Humpenöder. Food production accounts for around 26% of all global greenhouse gas emissions. And the biggest chunk of that comes from livestock. Per gram of protein, beef has eight times the greenhouse gas emissions of chicken and 25 times that of tofu. Even a small reduction in beef consumption could have huge benefits for the environment.

Winter Dance Party over the years

With the Surf Ballroom's Winter Dance Party right around the corner, have a look at previous parties over the years. See anyone you recognize?

1 of 9
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru protesters tear-gassed after president calls for truce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News