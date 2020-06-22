UI’s fall semester: online after Thanksgiving

UI classes involving clinical and experiential activities — like labs — will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to the message that addresses many details of an unprecedented fall that comes amid a pandemic that shut down the campus in mid-March.

ISU administrators last week told The Gazette they opted to start the semester a week early, hold classes on Labor Day and then end at Thanksgiving break because they didn’t want to bring students back to campus after traveling home for the holiday. But they also wanted to offer an in-person component for the entire semester.

None of the universities have disclosed potential changes for the spring semester.

All three moved to virtual instruction in the middle of the spring semester as COVID-19 shut down much of the state.

The continuing pandemic has lowered enrollment projections for the fall as students waver between coming back for a non-traditional semester and waiting for a safer degree of normal. Some students and families also are figuring economic and health woes into their decisions on whether to return, making the university’s plans even more imperative.