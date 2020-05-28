UI experts again warn of hasty reopenings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

IOWA CITY — Hammering on a point they’ve been making for weeks, University of Iowa public health researchers Wednesday submitted a final coronavirus assessment to the Reynolds administration warning that reopening the state too soon will bring a “large increase in daily infections.”

“Absent any additional measures to keep the outbreak from spreading, such an approach still is expected to yield more infections and hence deaths,” according to the UI College of Public Health COVID-19 Response Group.

The group’s final report for the governor’s office — which went ahead with plans to ease restrictions and reopen the state, discounting the UI group’s previous advice — notes one “reopening” strategy that would hold promise involves universal community use of face shields.

“If implemented statewide, this approach could allow interventions to be relaxed with marginal increases in infections, even if face shields perform far worse than expected and are only 25 percent effective,” according to the report. “If implementing face shields universally has an efficacy at the higher end of our plausible range, we could potentially return to a mostly pre-COVID policy status, while still continuing to reduce the number of new infections.”