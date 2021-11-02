UAW rejects new deal with Deere

The UAW has voted down the latest offer from Deere and Co. aimed at resolving a strike.

The margin appeared close to 55% to 45% on Tuesday evening.

The tentative agreement offered improved wages and benefits from the initial agreement, which was overwhelmingly voted down Oct. 10. The six-year contract would’ve covered about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. The strike will continue without the ratification of the agreement.

It's a setback for workers and the company, who've been meeting in close negotiations since before the strike.

On Tuesday, Local 281 union members from Davenport Works gathered on Tuesday afternoon outside the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, clad in UAW sweatshirts and to cast their vote for the proposed tentative agreement.

"I'll be back out on the line on Saturday," one worker said in the parking lot outside of the polls, "or maybe I'll be back at work tomorrow."

Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America reached a this latest tentative six-year agreement on Saturday covering about 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

Ratification voting is unique to each local, but took place in-person on Tuesday. Strike duties are suspended during voting, but will resume after 2 p.m. until ballots are counted for all 11 locals. If the contract is ratified, the strike will end with the notification of results.

Both sides declined comment Monday, saying they would respect the process of evaluation and voting.

The new tentative agreement offers improved wages and benefits from the initial agreement, which was overwhelmingly voted down Oct. 10. Here is what workers are voting on Tuesday:

Wages:

• According to a contract summary, workers would receive an immediate 10% increase in wages in the first year and an additional 5% in the third and fifth years. But some of that increase is tied to inflation through cost of living adjustments (COLA), which have the potential to change.

• The proposed COLA would adjust every three months with inflation. The first adjustment would be effective in December.

• On the off years, the second, fourth, and six years, workers would get 3% lump sum payments. Upon ratification of the contract, workers would receive a $8,500 bonus.

Health care:

• There would be no changes in the cost of health insurance under the new agreement. Workers would pay $0 in premiums, have no deductibles or coinsurance, and no changes in co-pays.

• Union members would receive two weeks of fully-paid parental leave. The insurance would also cover autism care and vision costs, including exams, frames, and lenses.

• New hires would receive healthcare coverage after 30 days of employment on the first of the following month.

Retirement:

• Current and future union workers would choose between the traditional-plus and choice-plus retirement plans.

• The traditional-plus plan allows employees to have a defined benefits pension, an increased multiplier for monthly pension for each year of service and would fully own their pension after three years of service. The traditional-plus plan’s post-retirement healthcare fund offers cash balance savings. There will also be $2,000 of seed money per year of service.

• The choice-plus plan includes a dollar for dollar 401(k) match up to 6% for 2022, then $0.70-$1 match for each year after. The specific match amount would be determined based on company profits. The company will also contribute 5% of employees’ annual wages to their 401(k).

• The retirement bonus for both plans would total $37,500 for 10-24 years of service and $50,000 for 25 years or more.

Supplemental worker program:

• Prior to the strike, union members worried about conditions for supplemental employees, full-time workers who pay dues, but receive fewer benefits than full UAW members. There is no change to that in the new offer.

