Tyson plant in Columbus Junction reopens

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – After being closed for two weeks following an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), Tyson Fresh Meats reopened Tuesday to resume limited operations.
According to a press release, parent company Tyson Foods has formed a coronavirus task force in January and has implemented numerous measures to protect the workers. Tyson was one of the first food companies to begin taking workers’ temperatures as is in the process of installing more than 150 infrared temperature scanners in its facilities, the company said.
‘Our first priority is protecting our team members while they fulfill their critical mission of feeding families across the country during this challenging time, Tyson Foods president Dean Banks said. “We plan to increase production at Columbus Junction gradually with the safety of our team members top of mind.”
Tyson spokesperson Liz Croston said the plant will be resuming production over the next several weeks. She did not have the number of workers that were coming back Tuesday.
“It takes some time to get a plant back up and running after it has suspended operations,” she said. “First and foremost team member safety is critical and is most important for us. Starting back up when team members have been gone this long it’s important that we take it slowly to ensure the safety of team members. It’s not something where you can just flip a switch and be back up and running.”
The plant was temporarily closed on April 6 after initial reports of over two dozen cases of COVID-19 had been discovered. The state had sent 1,500 test kits to the site. The last report was over 160 cases had been confirmed at the plant. It was also reported two plant employees had died from COVID-19.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reported Monday that all the employees of the plant had been tested for the virus. She does not believe she will have to order meat packing plants closed, saying they are essential services and that the businesses themselves are working to stop the spread of the disease in the plants.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there are 243 reported cases of COVID-19 in Louisa County and two deaths have been reported. During a press conference Tuesday, Reynolds acknowledged that 33 percent of the 3,641 cases in Iowa are related to work in the meat packing industry. Outbreaks have been reported in the Tyson plant in Perry and at a Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, only minutes from Iowa.
In a previous interview Columbus Junction Mayor John Huston reported about 1,300 people work at the plant.
Croston said plants across Tyson are all taking multiple measures to help stop the spread of the virus. She said precautions include installing dividers in work stations, creating larger break areas with dividers on the tables, and a requirement for workers to wear masks. Tyson has been taking the temperatures of workers when they arrive at facilities. She said the plant has been working to educate workers on the importance of following Centers for Disease Control guidelines while at work.
“Some of these things we were starting on over the past several weeks,” she said. “While operations were suspended we were able to get these fully completed.”
On Monday, despite calls from local health officials due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Reynolds refused to order the closure of a Tyson plant in Waterloo, citing the importance of keeping the food chain open.
According to the Tyson web site, nearly $60 million in “thank you” bonuses have been awarded to workers for the company.
