Tyson plant closing temporarily

DAKOTA CITY — Facing growing public scrutiny over an outbreak of COVID-19 at its Dakota City beef plant, Tyson Fresh Meats said it will shut down the 4,300-employee facility for four days, beginning Friday.

Tyson officials said the halt in production will provide time for a complete deep cleaning of the entire plant, the meat giant's largest beef processing facility.

The temporary closure of metro Sioux City's largest employer comes amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases. Last week, the spike landed the metro area at the top of the list of U.S. cities with the highest daily growth rate, with cases doubling every day or so.

Both of the metro residents who have died from the novel coronavirus worked at the Dakota City plant.

Tyson also said Wednesday it has started screening plant workers for COVID-19 this week, with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard.

"Tyson testing all employees is a step in the right direction," said a health care provider who has treated local COVID-19 patients. The provider spoke to The Journal on the condition of anonymity.