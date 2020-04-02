Two more Iowa coronavirus deaths confirmed, Cerro Gordo up to 10 confirmed cases

Two more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Iowa were confirmed Thursday by state public health officials.
The new deaths were both in Linn County, and were older patients, between the ages of 61 and 80.
That brings the total coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 11 since it first appeared here in early March.
The state also confirmed 66 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 614 cases.
A total of 74 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms, according to state public health data.
Linn County continued to lead all 99 Iowa counties on Thursday with 103 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 87 and Johnson County with 80. A total of 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.
A total of 326 women and 288 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 226 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 178 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 168 positive results, another 34 over the age of 80 and eight below the age of 18, according to IDPH figures.
Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to give the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus during her daily briefing Thursday afternoon at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:
- Allamakee County, one child (0-17 years), two adults (18-40 years), four middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80) years
- Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Boone County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Bremer County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Buchanan County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Cedar County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Cerro Gordo County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Clay County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Clinton County, two adults (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Dallas County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Delaware County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Jefferson County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Johnson County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Jones County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Linn County, three adults (18-40 years), four middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)
- Mahaska County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Marshall County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, one adult (18-40 years)
- Polk County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)
- Poweshiek County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Scott County, three middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Tama County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Van Buren County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
- Winneshiek County, one older adult (61-80 years)
- Woodbury County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found on its website.
In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
NOTE: A Des Moines County resident previously reported positive turned out to be negative. A previously identified Poweshiek County resident was actually a resident of Linn County
Stories that started with news tips
Quality local journalism depends on an engaged community. These stories were written because one or more readers submitted a tip to us, and we followed up.
Got something you think we should cover? To submit a news tip, visit globegazette.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/, or click here.
To support vital community journalism, visit globegazette.com/subscribe.
Dr. Jonna Quinn knew when she had her second child earlier this month it’d be her last.
They say that if you need to hold onto hope in times of uncertainty, look for the helpers. Know of any other helpers? Help us highlight them! Reach out in the comments or submit a news tip.
"You explain to me then what’s the difference between .08 and .081 as far as breaking the law versus your seatbelt?"
"Well, they might be looking for a new mayor. Not a big deal."
For Carver and Elle Schallock, their sixth birthday was special.
Over a century after being completely extirpated from Iowa, trumpeter swans are slowly making their comeback.
Christmas spirit at the Nora Springs Care Center is still going strong — thanks to the generosity of a group of donors.
Their son has mobility issues and that lack of mobility is a problem where they live.
Honkers for Heroes was a two-and-a-half day, fully catered event designed to honor a group of 10 military combat veterans serving in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Kylee Lamb may not have the opportunity to lead the Belmond-Klemme seventh grade girls basketball team that includes her daughter Adasyn and o…
A new Climb 'n' Crawl Park will be built in the center court Southbridge Mall, to be open to the public March 2020. Currently, Main Street Mason City is fundraising to order the standard soft-play objects.
Clear Lake volleyball head coach Richie Ellis is the subject of an internal school district investigation, after multiple sources say he walke…
For over 60 years, a Model-T Ford sedan has belonged to Harlan Wyborny, formerly of Plymouth and a summer resident of Mason City (his wife Don…
76-year-old dancing marine gives regular performances in Zearing for his sister, care center residents
When he was 16, he took the girl of 15 who would later become his wife to a concert at the Surf Ballroom. It was a buck and a quarter to get i…
After Mason City leaders inked an agreement in late June with Gatehouse Capital to develop a hotel and conference center near Music Man Square…
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
NASHUA- In the past two years, 38 state legislatures across the country have considered bills that dealt with industrial hemp (according to th…
MASON CITY | Since the Suzie-Q Cafe opened in 1947, eight ownership groups have ran the downtown Mason City fixture: Renus Lytle, Mazie Long, …
MASON CITY | Shaun Levad, the owner of Opies Skate Shop at the Southbridge Mall, has been skating in Mason City since he was 5 years old.
Jordan Showalter slightly labors when he talks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.