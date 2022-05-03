Two fallen troopers to be added to Iowa Peace Officer Memorial

DES MOINES — On Friday, two Iowa State Patrol troopers who died in the line of duty in 2021 — Sgt. Jim K. Smith and Trooper Ted Benda — will have their names added to the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial.
Smith was gunned down while trying to arrest an armed suspect who fled a Grundy Center traffic stop in April 2021. An Independence resident, Smith was assigned to the State Patrol’s Oelwein Post. In October, Benda, also assigned to the Patrol’s Oelwein Post, died in a crash while responding to a call.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and the state of Iowa will honor those troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Each officer dedicated their lives to serving Iowans to protect and keep our communities safe.
The ceremony Friday will honor these fallen peace officers as well as the many other Iowa officers who have given their lives in the line of duty over the last 153 years.
The Iowa Peace Officer Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday on the grounds east of the Oran Pape State Office Building, 215 E. Seventh St., Des Moines. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the State Capitol rotunda.
The ceremony also will be streamed on Facebook Live. It is held in conjunction with National Police Week May 15-21. Iowans are asked to please take time and thank current peace officers for protecting and serving your community.
Law enforcement officers gather outside Independence Community High School as troopers prepare to transfer Sgt. Jim Smith's casket into the hearse Friday.
An Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer stands outside to direct traffic following the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Law enforcement officers gather outside Independence Community High School as troopers prepare to transfer Sgt. Jim Smith's casket into the hearse Friday.
The hearse carrying Sgt. Jim Smith's casket leaves Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
A hearse carrying Sgt. Jim Smith's casket leaves Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Law enforcement officers gather outside Independence Community High School after the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith on April 16, 2021.
An Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer stands outside to direct traffic following the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
An Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement vehicle sits at the exit of Independence Community High School after the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith on April 16, 2021.
Iowa State Patrol officers enter their vehicles after the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Iowa State Patrol vehicles exit the funeral service of Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Iowa State Patrol vehicles enter the procession for Sgt. Jim Smith after the funeral service at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Law enforcement vehicles exit Independence Community High School as part of the procession for Sgt. Jim Smith on April 16, 2021.
