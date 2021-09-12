Thousands of college credits awarded to North Iowa high school students last year

Schulz added that 725 high school students were taking courses online, 880 were directly out of their own school, and 239 students traveled to NIACC for their dual credit classes last year.

As a former superintendent, Schulz says recognizes the impact that college credit courses have for high school students earning a degree and having a plan after they graduate.

Schulz said dual credit allowed high school students to explore pathways, complete general education credits early, and be an overall better consumer when it comes to paying for college. He added that earning college credit helps ensure that a student continues on to earn a degree.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Anything that (NIACC) can do to help students find their way and help parents find their way, (students) will be more likely to complete their degree," said Schulz.

Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee said the earned college credit helps with earning a degree since it gives students a head start.

Last year, Clear Lake Community Schools had 173 students who enrolled in dual credit classes, collecting 275 credits in over 80 courses. This year, numbers have gone to 194 students who are earning college credit in a wide range of classes.