'This is new territory for us, too': On the front lines of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

"This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly," Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health said in a release. "Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren't immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front lines of this disease."

Genesis’s mobile site, at 1520 West 53rd St, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days week.

Across the street, two American flags were draped from apartment balconies, soggy but sure in the winter rain. They were reminders of the collective challenge — and opportunity — posed by pandemic.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to take care of the needs of our patients. This is new territory for us too,” Andersen said. “It’d be not genuine to say that we don’t have some anxiousness and concern about this. But we’re ready to take care of patients. That’s what we all signed up for.

“Our hope is that all of the community does their job, too. So if you’re sick, you stay home. You wash your hands. You follow social distancing,” Andersen added.