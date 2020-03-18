'This is new territory for us, too': On the front lines of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities

A cold rain was falling on the Quad-Cities. But inside a tall white tent pitched in a parking lot in northwest Davenport, resilience was in the air around health care workers on the front lines of pandemic.
The tent was part of the area’s first mobile collection site — a drive-thru set up by Genesis Health Systems for people with orders from Genesis physicians to receive a test for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, or seasonal influenza or strep.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Quad-Cities received its first confirmed case of COVID-19, in an Iowan who lives outside Scott County but tested positive through a UnityPoint facility in the county.
Hours before that news broke, inside the tent, workers in protective gear were waiting around for cars. A long table stored medical equipment and viral collection materials. Nearby a computer was streaming a playlist of music from the 80s and 90s: Meatloaf, John Farnham, Bruce Springsteen.
Traffic was light. In its first four hours, the site saw fewer than a dozen people. The vast majority of tests weren’t even for the coronavirus, said Craig Cooper, Genesis spokesperson.
Front-line workers were showing courage and cheer against the threat of contagion. Lynn Ellerbrock, a nurse, and Schuyler Akins, a medical assistant, were swabbing patients — an essential task they performed with smiles and easy laughter.
“People are pretty upbeat,” Akins said about the men and women she was swabbing. “They aren’t feeling well, obviously. But they joke with us. They wish us well. And we wish them well, too.”
The oral swabs were being sent to LabCorp for analysis. Hospital officials on-site said the test results take about four or five days.
Davenport’s testing site is a pilot for expansions across the area. Genesis hopes to open another site in Moline soon.
Local residents interested in getting tested are facing two limitations: There’s a shortage of testing kits nationally, and testing centers aren’t able to process as many tests as some officials would like.
The Genesis mobile site is reserved for patients who have been referred and had a sample ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. In other words, it’s not walk-in appointments, or testing-on-demand.
Tests are prioritized for people at highest risk for COVID-19. Doctors have some discretion to recommend testing in accordance with criteria from the Centers for Disease Control as well as local health authorities.
Criteria include include hospitalized patients with COVID-19 symptoms, including fever and respiratory problems; symptomatic individuals who are older or have chronic medical issues, such as diabetes or heart disease; or people who've had close contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 or who have traveled to affected geographic areas within 14 days of symptoms.
Those criteria might change soon, Rock Island County Health Department administrator Nita Ludwig told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
Still, the testing shortfall isn’t expected to end imminently.
“We’re still in the middle of the lack of testing,” said Kurt Andersen, physician and executive medical officer at Genesis. “It’s not ideal, but everyone is working really hard on both sides [of the river].”
“If you’re an otherwise healthy person who happens to develop symptoms that could be COVID-19, or could be a cold or flu, you need to self-confine, quarantine,” Andersen advised. “You want to err on the side of caution.”
Global data indicate that those hardest hit by the coronavirus are older and immunocompromised, though severe cases are possible at any age.
“If you’re a young healthy person, or a middle-aged somewhat healthy person like myself, our job if we’re sick is to stay home and not expose the more at-risk parts of our society,” Andersen said.
One pressing concern for medical facilities nationwide is a possible shortage of medical supplies. On Wednesday the Iowa Department of Public Health encouraged businesses and organizations to donate extra personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist health care providers and facilities. The IDPH is especially looking for gloves, gowns, eye protection and masks, though all PPE is welcome.
"This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly," Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health said in a release. "Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren't immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front lines of this disease."
Genesis’s mobile site, at 1520 West 53rd St, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days week.
Across the street, two American flags were draped from apartment balconies, soggy but sure in the winter rain. They were reminders of the collective challenge — and opportunity — posed by pandemic.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to take care of the needs of our patients. This is new territory for us too,” Andersen said. “It’d be not genuine to say that we don’t have some anxiousness and concern about this. But we’re ready to take care of patients. That’s what we all signed up for.
“Our hope is that all of the community does their job, too. So if you’re sick, you stay home. You wash your hands. You follow social distancing,” Andersen added.
“If we don’t follow guidelines, if we don’t protect ourselves, if we don’t act in a way that we’re all in this together in our community and in our country, we run the risk and the probability that we’ll have a large spike of cases in a short period of time that will make it very challenging for our health care system.”