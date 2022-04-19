 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Therapy dog and cat help Buena Vista students ease worries

  • 0
Exchange-Therapy Animals-1

Buena Vista University student Andrew Fox plays with Reepicheep, a therapy cat owned by Melanie Hauser, a chemistry professor and the university's chaplain, March 29 in the school's Center for diversity and Inclusion.  

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal via AP
Exchange-Therapy Animals-2

Student Tatiana Kelly hugs Cooper, a therapy dog being trained by Buena Vista University education professor Calle Friesen, during one of Friesen's classes. 

STORM LAKE — Studies show that pets help their owners relax, reducing their stress level, blood pressure and loneliness while boosting their mood.

If you're skeptical of those findings, just step inside Calle Friesen's classroom or visit Melanie Hauser's office. Inside, you'll see students with huge smiles on their faces while cuddling, petting and scratching two pets who are building fan bases on the Buena Vista University campus.

Friesen, an associate education professor, brings her trained therapy dog, Cooper, to class one day each week, and he also spends an hour in the school's counseling center.

Across campus, you'll find Reepicheep, an orange tabby cat who comes to campus for an hour every week and roams the suite outside the office of Hauser, an associate chemistry professor and university chaplain.

For students, Cooper and Reepicheep enable them to momentarily forget upcoming deadlines, homesickness or other worries.

"It's really nice to have that interaction. He's definitely helped me lose some stress and relax in class," Rachel Hardy, a senior from Adel, told the Sioux City Journal. The dog-loving digital media major had just finished scratching the soft, curly face of Cooper, an 85-pound sheepadoodle, a cross between an English sheepdog and a poodle.

People are also reading…

Tail wagging furiously, the 15-month-old certified therapy dog greets each student enthusiastically as he or she walks in the door, then spends the rest of class seeking affection and quietly giving plenty in return. Students can't help but look into his big, caring eyes and scratch his head while they listen to Friesen. They often later tell Friesen that Cooper boosted their spirits.

"It happens almost every week," Friesen said.

For Friesen, Cooper is a valuable tool, a classroom therapy dog who prepares her students, most of them future teachers, to encounter therapy dogs when they go to student teaching assignments or begin their careers. More Iowa schools are getting therapy dogs, Friesen said, because of their ability to de-escalate student anxiety and stress, helping them calm down. They also make excellent reading partners for children who are hesitant to read aloud in front of others, making no judgments of a student's abilities while they listen.

"He's just going to cuddle up with you, heart to heart," said Friesen, Cooper's handler who began bringing him to campus last fall.

Hauser had no such plans to bring a pet to campus five years ago, when a colleague found a stray kitten at the side of a Storm Lake street standing next to his mother, who had just been struck by a car. Hauser agreed to take the kitten in to be a buddy for her other orange kitten. Reepicheep, named after a character in C.S. Lewis' "Chronicles of Narnia" book series, soon wanted to be everyone's buddy.

"I got him home, got him cleaned up, and he had personality right away," Hauser said. "He is the most mellow cat I've ever met. Nothing stresses him out."

When Hauser became the campus chaplain in 2020, she thought a cat who's never stressed could help stressed-out college students.

"I always thought this cat would be a great therapy cat. Everyone he meets is his best friend," she said. "I figured we'd give it a trial run, and he developed a fan base."

Reepicheep made his debut this semester, and every Thursday afternoon a handful of students, plus a few faculty and staff members, eagerly await the arrival of the cat who's become so popular he has his own Instagram account.

"I was really interested because I really love cats and all animals," freshman criminology major Stephanie Redman, of Albert Lea, Minnesota, said when she saw the posters around campus in January notifying students of Reepicheep's office hour. "I have a cat at home, and I was kind of homesick for him. It's nice and calming to pet the cat, it's a stress reliever."

Reepicheep strolls through the suite outside Hauser's office in typical cat fashion as if he owns the place. He stops and gives everyone a chance to shower him with attention, happily accepting belly rubs.

"You can pick him up and he has no issues with it," said Andrew Fox, a sophomore digital media major from Omaha. "It helps me mentally."

Friesen and Hauser love observing the positive impact their pets have on students. Both professors said they're considering expanding the hours their animals are on campus.

"I'm excited that it's worked as well as it has," Hauser said.

COLLECTION: The latest from John Skipper

Check out some of columnist John Skipper's most-read recent columns:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found that Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

Tornado destroys half of southeastern Minnesota community's homes, cleanup underway

Tornado destroys half of southeastern Minnesota community's homes, cleanup underway

Residents of a small farming community in southeastern Minnesota are working to recover from a devastating tornado that destroyed half of the town’s homes, toppled tall trees and left piles of debris in its wake. An EF2 tornado with peak wind speeds of 130 mph (209 kph) struck Taopi near the Iowa border late Tuesday night, tearing the roofs off houses, overturning vehicles and bringing down power lines. There were no reports of serious injuries. Volunteers from the area arrived Wednesday to help residents clean up the debris in the community of about 80 people. Family members sifted through rubble looking for keepsakes. City Clerk Jim Kiefer says at least 10 of Taopi’s 22 homes are beyond repair. 

Police make arrest in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

Police make arrest in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

Police have made an arrest in a shooting during a birthday party inside a crowded Iowa nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured. Police say 32-year-old Timothy Ladell Rush was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies. Online court records Tuesday didn’t list information about Rush’s case, including whether he has a lawyer yet. Police say the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids killed 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens, both of Cedar Rapids. Ten other people also were injured in the shooting, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of the victims.

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron and Le Pen prepare debate before runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News