The John Deere Classic is another regional event to be lost due to COVID-19 restrictions

“Our top priority is the health and well-being of players, fans, volunteers and support staff of the John Deere Classic,” said Mara Downing, Vice President Global Brand and Communication. “We know this announcement will come as a disappointment to the Quad-City area and to the broader golf community. We look forward to celebrating the 50th playing of the tournament in 2021.”

Birdies for Charity participants can get printable forms on the website — www.birdiesforcharity.com — for pledges.

Jen Hartmann, director of strategic and public relations for Deere & Co., said in a statement Thursday that the Moline-based company was proud of its longstanding partnerships that make the tournament possible, as well as the annual event raising millions for local charities.

“In light of all the challenges this year, we’re proud of the tournament’s commitment to the local community and look forward to joining them in support of their charitable efforts through Birdies for Charity,” she said. “We also look forward to next year’s 50th playing of the John Deere Classic and returning to TPC Deere Run for what we expect to be the best tournament yet.”