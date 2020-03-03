The good, the bad and the weird: Locals turn to apps and the classifieds to buy and sell the unusual

Folks like English certainly would concur. Hidden among a sea of listings for figurines and gently used wedding decor is a treasure trove of antiques and oddities — evidently anything from antique Ouija boards and decades-old taxidermy mounts to cacti, plants and cemetery plots — as well as buyers and sellers, just waiting for a little luck.

About a year ago, English found a post on Facebook Marketplace advertising a yard sale in Amboy, Ill. Just out of frame in one of the photos were six taxidermy pieces.

She sent the person a message and found out they were $20 each. "I stopped everything I was doing and went to get them,” she said. “It was an older couple, and the man selling the taxidermy had told me that he had hunted all of the animals when he was younger.

“I bought three pieces from him, and he told me each story. ... I currently have the taxidermy goat hanging in our living room, and the taxidermy boar hanging in our office. I also got a taxidermy deer head, but I gave that to a friend.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

These outlets are not just for the inanimate or the dead. They’re for the living, too. For instance, Brandy Wiens, of Moline, sold a large, hardy cactus through Facebook Marketplace.