Study: Over 700 Iowans will die from virus

“We’re also working with the Department of Public Health in putting together metrics that will help us identify potentially what that peak may look like for Iowa and when that may occur so that we can start to monitor that and be prepared,” Reynolds added.

The White House coronavirus task force Tuesday gave the public the first look at its nationwide projection.

It holds that even with social distancing, business and school closures, between 100,000 and 240,000 people in the United States will die because of the virus in the next few months.

As staggering as the projection is, the task force said it predicted there would be between 1.5 and 2 million deaths if there was no mitigation.

Based on the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation’s numbers, Iowa has enough hospital beds available (4,297) for the estimated number of COVID-19 patients who would need hospitalization (2,344). But the number of intensive care unit beds specifically that would be needed in Iowa would be 108 short.

Iowa has 283 invasive ventilators, but would need 292 at the peak of the outbreak, the institute estimates.

The projections, which can change daily, factor in state-mandated social distancing.

