While some LGBTQ youth and supporters said they were looking at leaving Iowa in response to a flurry of legislation targeting transgender youth, others at an Iowa Safe Schools conference Friday discussed strategies to make Iowa a safer, more comfortable place for LGBTQ youth within the new legal confines.

People who attended Iowa Safe Schools’ 18th annual Governor’s Conference in Altoona said it’s been a tough year to be a transgender youth in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds recently signed laws banning gender-affirming care for minors, and banning transgender students from using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity. Another bill awaiting the governor’s signature would ban school staff from using a student’s preferred name or pronouns without parental permission and would require schools to inform parents if such a request is made.

Reynolds was invited by Iowa Safe Schools to attend the event or send a letter or video, but she did not respond, Becky Tayler, the executive director of Iowa Safe Schools, said. Former Republican Gov. Terry Branstad’s administration typically sent letters of welcome or a communications or community member attended the conference to discuss issues impacting LGBTQ students.

While there wasn’t “a ton of allyship” in Branstad’s administration, Tayler said it’s disappointing that lawmakers aren’t taking the opportunity to talk with the kids who will be directly affected by recent legislation.

But she said it’s important to keep in mind, with or without the governor and Republican lawmakers’ participation, the goal of the conference stays the same.

“It’s about holding individuals who create laws and legislation and really steer the state, it’s about holding those individuals accountable,” Tayler said. “… It’s also really an act of resistance. It’s an act of we’re going to continue to show up, you aren’t going to legislate us out of existence, and we still have so many allies here in Iowa, where students can connect and find safe spaces.”

Just under 800 people attended the conference, which held panels and workshops on how to advocate for change in schools and at the Statehouse, as well as navigating mental health and gender-affirming health care support systems in Iowa and surrounding states.

Addressing the future of transgender youth health care in Iowa

Basil Lee, a 14-year-old student in Oskaloosa, said his family had to cancel a doctor’s appointment Tuesday to discuss starting puberty blockers. While his mother is supportive, they have decided to wait until Lee is 18 to pursue hormone treatment therapy. Under Iowa’s former system for gender-affirming care, he would not have been eligible to start taking testosterone until he was 16, but could have experienced less dysphoria by taking puberty blockers.

“I don’t really like having to be involved in a bunch of, like, politics and news and stuff because I’m not a politics person,” Lee said. “There just so much – it makes me stressed, and a lot of it’s stupid in my opinion, but I have to be involved in it right now because my life literally depends on it. So that’s kind of exhausting some days.”

Lee said he plans to move out of state for college, and does not want to move back to Iowa after completing a degree.

The University of Iowa Health Care LGBTQ Clinic staff hosted a panel and information booth answering questions on the future of gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Iowa. The clinic will soon no longer be allowed to prescribe hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers. But employees said they are working with Iowa health care workers on improving systems for transgender patients to be called by their chosen name and gender while receiving any care. They also are setting up connections with out-of-state care providers in areas like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois to help patients continue treatment once the the ban goes into effect.

Brenda Thacker, an Ames mother of three LGBTQ children, said the past several months have been difficult for her family. She and one of her children are looking at gender-affirming health care options in the surrounding states following Iowa’s ban on puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy.

When Thacker moved her family to Iowa from the South, she said her children felt like they could “actually be themselves” in Iowa.

“But this has made us think twice about wanting to stay,” Thacker said. “Because, you know, there’s a target on your back now, because of the bans, and everything they’re doing.”

Thacker said they’re trying to “adapt” to the new rules and culture, and that being around other LGBTQ families and individuals, like others at the conference, makes things easier. But she said if Iowa politicians continue targeting transgender people in legislation, she will leave to a more LGBTQ-friendly state for her children.

“And if it gets too bad, we’ll move,” Thacker said. “I will sell my house and leave to keep my kids safe.”

Teachers, students deal with restrictions on name use, bathrooms in schools

When Reynolds signed the “bathroom bill” into law, many schools were required to change their practices on transgender students’ use of gender-specific facilities overnight. The law, effective immediately, prohibited transgender youth to use the bathroom and locker room corresponding with their preferred gender. Schools were allowed to provide alternative accommodations, such as single-occupancy restrooms, with parental consent.

Meredith Mauro, an administrator with the Heartland Area Education Agency, held a panel discussing ways schools could still support transgender youth while complying with new state laws. For example, if students are not comfortable changing for gym class in a locker room corresponding with their birth gender, they can still be given the option to not change for the class. Mauro said there were instances where it also helped cisgender students who were not comfortable changing around others in locker rooms.

“That’s a way you’re still within the law, but you’re lifting kids up and you’re making them feel like a part of the whole, not a separate,” Mauro said.

Further changes to LGBTQ policies in Iowa schools may be coming. A bill Reynolds has not signed yet, Senate File 496, would prohibit teachers from addressing a child by their preferred name and pronouns if it differs from the ones assigned at birth. The Senate added penalties for staff who knowingly break these rules: educators or administrators in violation would be subject first to a warning, and any subsequent violations of the rule would result in a Board of Education Examiners disciplinary hearing for the teacher or administrator.

The bill also states schools cannot provide “false or misleading” information on a child’s gender identity to their parents. Justin Bensley, a 17-year-old student in the Linn-Mar Community School District, said he was most concerned about these provisions, as his family is not accepting of transgender people. These measures not only put him at risk of problems at home, Bensley said, but would make school more difficult, as his teachers currently use a name and pronouns different than what he was assigned at birth.

“I would have to force myself back into the closet,” Bentley said.

Mauro emphasized that the most important thing educators and supporters could do to help transgender students, regardless of new restrictions, is make sure they can serve as a trusted adult to children in need. Transgender youth are at a much higher risk of suicide than the average population. The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention group, found in 2022 that more than half of Iowa transgender and nonbinary youth reported seriously considering suicide, and 22% attempted suicide.

Another Trevor Project study found that LGBTQ youth were 40% less likely to attempt suicide when they had at least one accepting adult in their life.

Mauro said advocating for big change is important, but said those with transgender youth in their lives shouldn’t “let perfection get in the way of progress.”

As long as students see that we are trying, we’re doing better for them, we’re making what change we can at our level in the system … doing something is always better than doing nothing,” Mauro said.