Statehouse Republicans reach agreement on tax cuts, mental health funding

DES MOINES -- A significant overhaul of state tax policy and mental health funding is in the works, as Republicans in control of the state lawmaking process appear to have finally reached agreement on myriad funding streams and policies.

The agreement that has proved elusive for weeks at the Iowa Capitol surfaced late Monday, when Republicans announced a compromise that signals the end of the 2021 legislative session is near.

Under the bill, according to the many and significant provisions in the sweeping piece of legislation:

** Triggers that in 2018 were created to ensure a certain level of state revenue growth before state income tax cuts could be enacted would be removed. Removal of the triggers would ensure the tax cuts go into effect in 2023.

** The income threshold for eligibility for the state child care tax credits would double from families making $45,000 annually to $90,000.

** The state’s inheritance tax would be phased out over five years.

** Funding for mental health care services would be shifted from local property tax revenue to the state’s general fund, and funding would be equal for services whether provided in-person or virtually.