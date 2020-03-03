Statehouse Republicans agree to 2.3 percent school funding boost

Republican leaders said they expect to debate and approve the general aid funding bills Wednesday. If the proposal passes, it will go to Reynolds for her approval. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a question asking whether she will support the proposal.

If legislators debate and approve the school funding bills Wednesday, it will come exactly three weeks after state law required school funding be set for the next school year. The state law does not include a punishment for when legislators fail to make the deadline.

School districts must have their budgets certified by April 15.

Public school funding has been an annual partisan sticking point in the Iowa Legislature, with Democrats annually calling for more than Republicans.

In the first 38 years under the current state school funding formula, general school funding increased by less than 3 percent only five times. In the past 10 years, during which Republicans have controlled one or both legislative chambers, general school funding has increased less than 3 percent nine times.

