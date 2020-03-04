Some would have to work to receive welfare benefits under Iowa Senate legislation

DES MOINES — Able-bodied adults without school-aged children or dependents would be required to work, volunteer or perform charity work to receive Medicaid benefits or public food assistance under legislation passed by the Iowa Senate on Tuesday.

A total of 31 Republicans voted for Senate File 2366 while 17 Democrats and one GOP senator opposed the measure to require more of the Iowans getting health care benefits through Medicaid or other government programs to work or volunteer in their community.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said Iowa is part of a national conversation to help people get off the welfare system and move toward a track of employment, training and self-sufficiency.

“We are going to become part of the states that are seeking to do this,” he said in promoting various employment and community engagement initiatives. “I think Iowans want us to do this. I think it’s popular.”

The Senate passed a similar measure in 2019, but it was not considered by the House. Schultz said the Senate made some tweaks and passed the bill again to keep the conversation going this session.