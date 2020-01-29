Should attempts to defraud workplace drug tests be criminalized?

Business association representatives expressed concern because synthetic urine and urine additives available online are being used to circumvent tests designed to rid workplaces of drug or alcohol use that could create safety concerns.

The issue was brought to the Iowa Association of Business & Industry from employer members who said that when they’re hiring they see multiple attempts to defraud the drug and alcohol testing, J.D. Davis of the association said.

Employers want to ensure drug-free workplaces and protect other employees, he said.

Representatives of labor unions said that when applicants fail a drug test, they are punished because they don’t get a job. Criminalizing the attempt to defeat the drug test “goes too far,” Morgan Miller of AFSCME said.

HSB 539, similar to a bill approved by a Senate subcommittee, would create a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $65 to $625 for the first violation.

As written, it applies only to the private sector, but Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, was interested in honoring a League of Cities request to expand it to the public sector.