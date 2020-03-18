Scott County has positive COVID-19 test

"On Tuesday, March 17, a patient tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) after an initial test at a UnityPoint Clinic location in Scott County, Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health was notified according to our protocol. This person is currently recovering at home and is in isolation, and our teams followed the proper safety protocols in the screening and testing of this individual. We continue to work closely with our public health departments as they follow their protocols for investigating the situation."