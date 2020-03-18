Scott County has positive COVID-19 test

Scott County has a positive test for COVID-19.
UnityPoint Health President and CEO Robert J. Erickson announced the news to providers in a letter on Wednesday obtained by the Times and Dispatch-Argus.
"On Tuesday, March 17, a patient tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) after an initial test at a UnityPoint Clinic location in Scott County, Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health was notified according to our protocol. This person is currently recovering at home and is in isolation, and our teams followed the proper safety protocols in the screening and testing of this individual. We continue to work closely with our public health departments as they follow their protocols for investigating the situation."
Erickson goes on to say the test result was not surprising, given the pandemic.
"We maintain highly trained infection control teams, specialized equipment and protocols consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," he wrote.
Public health officials will hold a news briefing at 3:30 p.m. today.