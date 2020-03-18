Scott County has a positive test, but the patient is a resident of another Iowa county

“We are getting test results in on a staggered basis, as they get done with them at the laboratories,” Ludwig said.

On Wednesday Genesis Health opened the first mobile testing site in the Quad Cities, in northwest Davenport. Tests are reserved for patients who were referred and had a sample ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. Results are returned in around four or five days.

Both Illinois and Iowa have instituted bans on dine-in patrons at restaurants and bars. Rivers and Ludwig said they aren’t aware of any investigations into restaurants or bars that have remained open. They also said they are not aware of any tests or quarantines of medical professionals at UnityPoint or Genesis.

On Tuesday both hospital systems implemented new rules for visitors aimed at minimizing the transmission of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill expanding the roles of physician assistants in Iowa. Provisions include giving PAs legal protections similar to other health care professions and the ability to be reimbursed by Medicaid.