Rita Hart vows to fight for ethical agriculture practices if elected

"A lot of people are 30 miles or more from a grocery store where they can buy a decent head of lettuce or good produce," she said. "Very few (stores) are left because they've been squeezed out of the market. Yet we have some of the best farmland in the world right here, and it doesn't take very many acres to (grow) a ton of produce. But we lack the way to bring those things together."

Hart said communities should sponsor entrepreneurs willing to grow produce, build greenhouses and work with local school districts and FFA groups to provide students with nutritious food and small grocery stores with products.

"We have to have programs in place that help those things get started and figure out what it would take to keep them profitable so it makes sense for the local farmer to get involved," she said. "The results would be tremendous if every one of our smaller towns had a good, decent grocery store. Not only would it be a small business, but it would improve the health of the people, also, because we have a high rate of obesity. It certainly is unacceptable in an area where we have some of the greatest farmland in the world."

"I've been working hard on rural issues for a long time in my Senate district."