Reynolds trusts Iowans to use good judgment as state reopens

DES MOINES — As the first full week began of many businesses statewide reopening at 50% capacity, Gov. Kim Reynolds defended her metrics for reopening and said she trusted Iowans' good judgment in deciding what was best for them.
"I've asked everyone to exercise personal responsibility from the very beginning," she said Monday. "Today begins Week 11 since COVID-19 was confirmed in Iowa. We're at a point where we can and must strike a balance."
Businesses and patrons in the Cedar Valley have been split over whether to reopen, or visit a reopened business in person.
But Reynolds pointed to the daily case count, which has come down in recent days, and said the state was 18 days removed since its highest case number. The state reached a one-day high of 757 cases on May 2.
She also said the number of days between Iowa doubling its cases was 21 days, and noted "robust" testing was occurring, though as of Monday, 14.5% of all tests were positive, more than the WHO recommended 10%.
"It's not a matter of prioritizing one over the other," Reynolds said of reopening the economy versus the health of Iowans. "It's prioritizing both."
She announced the state would now be updating data throughout the day on coronavirus.iowa.gov, instead of once per day.
Iowa remained 14th in the nation for cases per capita. It was 24th in deaths per capita.
Adding Black Hawk County's totals to the state's, 15,182 people in 97 of Iowa's 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.4% of the state's population. Only Decatur and Ringgold counties, neighboring counties along the Missouri border, have no positive cases recorded.
There are now 356 deaths in 33 counties, and 36 long-term care outbreaks in 15 counties. Around 2.4% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died of COVID-19, with 87% over the age of 61.
Four counties now report an infection rate over 2%: Crawford, Louisa, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another four are over 1% of their population: Black Hawk, Marshall, Muscatine and Wapello counties.
Nine counties now had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Muscatine, Polk, Tama and Woodbury counties.
Iowa Department of Public Health director Dr. Caitlin Pedati confirmed the state had two cases of children contracting what is now known as multisympton inflammatory syndrome, occurring among children who have had coronavirus.
Both were in eastern Iowa and both were hospitalized, Pedati said, but the state had no further information Monday.
The Black Hawk County Health Department reported 1,831 cases and 31 deaths in the county as of Sunday.
The county has four long-term care facility outbreaks, with Pillar of Cedar Valley the newest outbreak recorded, with five cases among residents and staff. The others are Harmony House, with 85 cases; Friendship Village, with 40 cases; and NewAldaya Lifescapes, with 13 cases.
Bremer County added one case for a total of 64 cases and 5 deaths. Batels Lutheran Retirement Community, which has a state-confirmed coronavirus outbreak, has 31 of the county's cases.
Butler County added one case for a total of 14 cases. Floyd County added one case for a total of 11 cases and one death.
Cerro Gordo County added two more cases for a total of 17 cases.
Hancock County now reports a total of 5 cases.
Kossuth County initially had listed a total of 5 cases, but Kossuth County Emergency Management announced one case was mistakenly counted twice; the number has been corrected to list 4 total cases.
Hardin County added one case for a total of 12 cases.
Tama County added eight cases and two deaths for a total of 358 cases and 17 deaths. The county has two long-term care outbreaks -- 52 cases at Pinnacle Estates of Toledo and 31 cases at Westbrook Acres.
Winneshiek County added two cases for a total of 20 cases.
