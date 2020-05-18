Reynolds trusts Iowans to use good judgment as state reopens

Businesses and patrons in the Cedar Valley have been split over whether to reopen, or visit a reopened business in person.

But Reynolds pointed to the daily case count, which has come down in recent days, and said the state was 18 days removed since its highest case number. The state reached a one-day high of 757 cases on May 2.

She also said the number of days between Iowa doubling its cases was 21 days, and noted "robust" testing was occurring, though as of Monday, 14.5% of all tests were positive, more than the WHO recommended 10%.

"It's not a matter of prioritizing one over the other," Reynolds said of reopening the economy versus the health of Iowans. "It's prioritizing both."

She announced the state would now be updating data throughout the day on coronavirus.iowa.gov, instead of once per day.

Iowa remained 14th in the nation for cases per capita. It was 24th in deaths per capita.

Adding Black Hawk County's totals to the state's, 15,182 people in 97 of Iowa's 99 counties have tested positive for coronavirus, or 0.4% of the state's population. Only Decatur and Ringgold counties, neighboring counties along the Missouri border, have no positive cases recorded.

There are now 356 deaths in 33 counties, and 36 long-term care outbreaks in 15 counties. Around 2.4% of Iowans who have tested positive for coronavirus have died of COVID-19, with 87% over the age of 61.

Four counties now report an infection rate over 2%: Crawford, Louisa, Tama and Woodbury counties. Another four are over 1% of their population: Black Hawk, Marshall, Muscatine and Wapello counties.

Nine counties now had 10 or more COVID-19 deaths: Black Hawk, Dallas, Dubuque, Jasper, Linn, Muscatine, Polk, Tama and Woodbury counties.