You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reynolds: State is 'running numbers' on unemployment extension cost
0 comments

Reynolds: State is 'running numbers' on unemployment extension cost

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week that Iowa officials are “running the numbers right now” in hopes of calculating what it would cost the state to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order continuing enhanced federal jobless benefits at $400 a week. The governor said Iowa Workforce Development officials participated in a conference call with federal Labor Department experts to discuss the program revisions and assess what the “potential fiscal impact looks like,” but no new information was posted at the IWD website after the meeting.

BIZ-CORONAVIRUS-RELIEF-ILLINOIS-TB

 Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week that Iowa officials are “running the numbers right now” in hopes of calculating what it would cost the state to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order continuing enhanced federal jobless benefits at $400 a week.

Reynolds said her preference would be for Congress and the president to work out details of a new COVID-19 relief package. As it stands, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation additional $600 payment per week ended in Iowa on July 25. Last Saturday, the president signed an executive order authorizing additional payments for some individuals receiving unemployment benefits in an effort to bypass congressional negotiations and extend financial relief to tens of millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the order, the federal government would cover $300 in enhanced aid per person per week, and states would be responsible for the remaining $100.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa casino revenue inching back
Govt-and-politics

Iowa casino revenue inching back

  • Updated

Up and running but coping with the continuing coronavirus pandemic, Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos took in less revenue and saw attendance plummet in July compared with a year ago.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: The vice-presidential motorcade leaves Mason City airport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News