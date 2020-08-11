Reynolds: State is 'running numbers' on unemployment extension cost

Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week that Iowa officials are “running the numbers right now” in hopes of calculating what it would cost the state to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order continuing enhanced federal jobless benefits at $400 a week. The governor said Iowa Workforce Development officials participated in a conference call with federal Labor Department experts to discuss the program revisions and assess what the “potential fiscal impact looks like,” but no new information was posted at the IWD website after the meeting.

Reynolds said her preference would be for Congress and the president to work out details of a new COVID-19 relief package. As it stands, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation additional $600 payment per week ended in Iowa on July 25. Last Saturday, the president signed an executive order authorizing additional payments for some individuals receiving unemployment benefits in an effort to bypass congressional negotiations and extend financial relief to tens of millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic. Under the order, the federal government would cover $300 in enhanced aid per person per week, and states would be responsible for the remaining $100.