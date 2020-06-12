Reynolds signs racial justice bill into law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said it will go down as one of the Iowa Legislature’s finest hours.

With dozens of state lawmakers and racial justice protesters looking on, Reynolds on Friday signed into law a package of law enforcement reforms.

Provisions in the new law include a ban on the use of choke holds, with some exceptions, required de-escalation and bias training, a ban on hiring officers who have been fired for misconduct or using excessive force, and clearance for the state attorney general to investigate cases when an officer’s actions result in an individual’s death.

The new law is a direct product of the backlash and protests that have erupted since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who died after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, while three other officers watched.

“The upsetting tragedy, the crime that took George Floyd’s life on a street in Minneapolis, opened the eyes of the nation and sparked a movement. It also reinforced the message of our African-American brothers and sisters that have been telling us for years that injustice exists and is unacceptable in a free and great nation such as this,” Reynolds said. “This bill is a loud and resounding signal from the people of Iowa and its leaders that we are ready and willing to act.”