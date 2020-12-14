Reynolds returns misspent pandemic aid

“Replacing the State’s outdated IT systems remains a critical need, and has received overwhelming bipartisan support from the Legislature and elected officials,” the news release states. “As such, the Workday implementation will continue as planned. The estimated costs and timelines of the project have not changed.”

In July, Reynolds transferred $91 million from the state’s relief fund to the Office of the Chief Information Officer, with $21 million to go to the Workday contract, The Gazette reported in August.

Democratic lawmakers criticized the move, saying a computer system upgrade seemed like a stretch for pandemic aid. But Reynolds’ spokesman, Pat Garrett, said at the time Workday would play an “integral role” in the state’s COVID-19 response.