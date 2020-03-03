Reynolds open to restitution requirements for felon voting rights

The Iowa Senate planned to debate the restitution proposal later Tuesday.

Reynolds has said she does not want any changes to make the process harder than it already is. Although felons must apply to the governor to have their voting rights restored, they are required only to show they are making progress toward having their court-ordered debts fully paid. The Senate proposal requires those debts to be fully paid.

Reynolds on Tuesday told reporters she is willing to approve the Senate proposal in the spirit of compromise in order to ensure the passage of the constitutional amendment.

“I’ve said before that I didn’t want to make it more complicated. They really tied the restitution to victims, and we should never ever lose sight of victims,” Reynolds said. “Compromise is part of how we get things done. When you show no willingness to compromise, then nothing ever happens. So we’ll continue to work with them and see what happens. …

“That’s what it takes to get things to done. We have to be willing to take a look and listen at what both sides are saying.”

The restitution requirements would be placed under state law, while the voting rights restoration is covered by a proposed constitutional amendment.