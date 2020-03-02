Reynolds decries court ‘overreach’ on abortion limits

DES MOINES — Iowans have effectively lost control of their government because of a judicial “overreach” to create abortion rights that do not exist in Iowa’s constitution, Gov. Kim Reynolds told a Statehouse rally Monday.

The Republican governor said it was time to empower people with a vote clearly stating there is no such right.

Reynolds said she and GOP majority legislators had barred tax dollars from going to abortion providers, enacted a ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, required a 72-hour waiting period and passed a fetal heartbeat bill “leading the way for other states to step up and follow our lead here in Iowa.”

However, the governor said, much of that action was negated in 2018 when the Iowa Supreme Court, in a 5-2 ruling, struck down the 72-hour waiting period before Iowa women could undergo an abortion and ruled that women in Iowa have a fundamental right to make medical decisions for themselves. Moreover, the court ruled that any state effort to restrict rights must clear the “strict scrutiny” standard of serving a compelling governmental interest.

With that ruling, Reynolds told a Statehouse Rally For Life, five justices “moved us from being one of the most pro-life states in the nation to being one of the most abortion friendly.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}