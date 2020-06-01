Returning Iowa lawmakers face leaner budget

Republicans say they still plan to offer tax-policy language to shield federal stimulus payments, grants or loans received by businesses or individuals from state taxation, and to keep 2018 tax relief “triggers” on track — but probably not major income tax cuts as previously planned before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“There will be tax policy, but I don’t envision a complete rewrite of any parts of the tax code,” said Whitver.

“This is the time where we have almost 200,000 people out of work; people are taking pay cuts. We don’t believe this is the time to grow government,” the Senate leader said. “We believe that we should be tightening our belts just like the average family in Iowa, the average business owner, are tightening their belts. We do think that we want to be very conservative.”

Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said he thought it would be better for legislators to wait until August to reconvene when they would have a better picture of how state income tax collections delayed until July 31 fared.

“I don’t think they have any idea what they are doing. I expect the budget to free fall until fall,” he said.