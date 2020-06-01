Regents wait and see on spring 2021 tuition

Rates for non-resident students, graduate and professional students and international students also will not move — and neither will most fees, save a few being decreased or eliminated.

Although ISU and UI leaders for years have advocated stepped annual tuition increases — to improve revenue and move their respective campuses closer to peer institutions — the COVID-19 crisis has them relying more heavily on state appropriations, which already will be spread to an historically-thin degree in the coming budget year.

The regents also will be searching for any imaginative untapped efficiencies as the campuses try to resume in-person learning this fall.

In a recent statement, board President Mike Richards stressed, “We don’t yet know what the financial toll that this pandemic will have on our regent institutions, but we know it will be significant.”

“So we cannot focus on returning to business as usual,” he said. “We must be proactive about the hurdles ahead and redesign our universities to make them stronger.”