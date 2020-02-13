Probability of major spring flooding for Mississippi River is 95%

The early outlook for spring river levels on the Mississippi is showing a 95% probability of major flooding again this year.

After last year's record floods, the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities added a third spring-outlook discussion to its typical twice-a-year-outlook schedule.

The first of such reports was released Thursday, indicating current conditions are "similar" to those that were present heading into last spring.

"We do have potential for another significant year of flooding, especially on the Mississippi River," said Jessica Brooks, service hydrologist for the NWS, Quad-Cities.

She cited several factors in assessing the likelihood the Mississippi River will again climb above its major flood stage of 18 feet: already-high river levels; substantial snow pack to the north, which has particularly high water content; the depth of the frost line, which causes precipitation to run off the ground, rather than absorb.

"The main snow pack is to the north," Brooks said. "There's a lot of water sitting up there."