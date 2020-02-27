Paring historic tax credits
Paring historic tax credits

Larson Armstrong House

From 2019: The Hancock County Historical Society celebrates owning and operating the Larson Armstrong House built in 1896 for 50 years in July. The house serves as a county museum.

 Ashley Stewart

The state official in charge of Iowa’s economic development and finance authorities told lawmakers Wednesday she believes the state tax credits for the restoration of historic properties no longer should be available to Iowans who own and occupy the property.

Debi Durham said she reviewed the tax credits dating back to 2016 and found some state taxpayer funds went to remodeling projects that likely would have happened without the historic preservative tax credits.

“We’re not saying that those people who have a business, of buying up old homes and selling them off — we see that as a business endeavor, and we’re not stopping that,” Durham told members of a House-Senate joint economic development budget subcommittee. “But I do not believe it’s in the interest of the taxpayers to be paying people who could afford to do their own remodeling.”

Durham said she is recommending legislators change the rules for the state’s historic preservation tax credits, so someone who plans to live in a property that’s fixed up is no longer eligible for a state grant.

The director of both the state Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Finance Authority said the state should continue offering tax credits to nonprofits that rehabilitate historic buildings into residential property.

