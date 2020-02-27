Paring historic tax credits

The state official in charge of Iowa’s economic development and finance authorities told lawmakers Wednesday she believes the state tax credits for the restoration of historic properties no longer should be available to Iowans who own and occupy the property.

Debi Durham said she reviewed the tax credits dating back to 2016 and found some state taxpayer funds went to remodeling projects that likely would have happened without the historic preservative tax credits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re not saying that those people who have a business, of buying up old homes and selling them off — we see that as a business endeavor, and we’re not stopping that,” Durham told members of a House-Senate joint economic development budget subcommittee. “But I do not believe it’s in the interest of the taxpayers to be paying people who could afford to do their own remodeling.”

Durham said she is recommending legislators change the rules for the state’s historic preservation tax credits, so someone who plans to live in a property that’s fixed up is no longer eligible for a state grant.