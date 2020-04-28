Pandemic the latest crisis to strike farmers

“Iowa’s pork industry is in dire straits,” Ernst said in a statement, adding that she has pressed the federal ag department to support hurting pork producers. “With a system designed for just-in-time delivery, this important sector of our state’s economy has been turned on its head due to meat processing plant closures across Iowa, and the Midwest. Our producers are now facing difficult and devastating decisions that can lead to them literally throwing out their livelihoods.”

With Americans practicing social distancing and not traveling as much, gas sales and prices have plummeted, damaging Iowa’s ethanol industry. Hart said he is aware of at least nine ethanol plants in Iowa that have shut down, and many more have slowed their production.

“Along with that the ethanol industry is facing the sort of implosion of the oil market,” Hart said. “When you think of oil prices going negative earlier this month, the idea is there are all sorts of economic pressures that are also pushing down on the ethanol sector here. So we’re seeing losses not only in terms of production, but in pricing and concerns about long-term demand for the product.”

School and restaurant closures have devastated milk demand, Tom Vilsack said during the Focus on Rural America news conference.