Only a third of adolescents completed HPV vaccine series in 2019

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association report also polled parents whose children were immunized against HPV, and found that 29 percent were unsure about the vaccine’s effectiveness and 22 percent were concerned about potential side effects. In addition, 25 percent of parents and caregivers declined the shots because they weren’t required, according to the report.

Other childhood immunizations declining

Routine immunizations — such as those against measles, whooping cough and polio — among school-aged children in Iowa also have declined more than 20 percent over the past year, according to a report from Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Those findings were similar to a report by the Iowa Department of Public Health, which stated non-influenza immunizations among children and adults had “significantly decreased” in 2020.

Overall, there was a 40 percent decline for all age groups, or a difference of more than 105,000 doses, in March through April 2020 when compared to that same time period in 2019, the report stated.