Officials decry Muscatine jail chief’s ‘vile’ words

According to the current jail roster — which is reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic — there are four Johnson County inmates being housed in the Muscatine County Jail.

Sullivan said he does not have a notion about today’s discussion on Naylor’s views will go. He did feel it was vital to see how the county wishes to respond and ensure any inmate housed in the Muscatine County Jail is treated fairly and legally.

“I think we just have to discuss it and see where our board members’ heads are,” Sullivan said. “What I want going forward is the public knows that anybody Johnson County has custody of is afforded every single one of their civil liberties all of the time.”

Pulkrabek said this is the first he has ever heard of Naylor’s writings, and has not received any information to suggest Naylor’s beliefs have affected the jail environment. While Naylor’s views have led Pulkrabek to rethink his relationship with Muscatine County, he believes a productive conversation with the sheriff there can allow that arrangement to continue.

“I think we can move forward and continue at this time being much more aware of the situation and paying attention to it,” he said.

