Number of unemployed continues to drop in Iowa

DES MOINES — The number of unemployed Iowans dropped in October, lowering the seasonally adjusted jobless rate to 3.9 percent, according to a report issued Friday by Iowa Workforce Development.

Last month’s level compared to 4 percent in September and 4.2 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent.

As the number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 64,700 in October -- down from 66,200 in September – the number of working Iowans likewise increased to 1,596,200. That was a boost of 1,000 from September and 34,800 higher than one year ago – helping the state’s labor force participation rate remain steady at 66.8 percent last month.

“In October, Iowa saw net employment growth for the fifth time in the last six months,” said IWD Director Beth Townsend.

“Our key challenge remains helping increase the number of applicants employers receive for each opening and getting people who have left the labor market during the pandemic back into the workforce,” she added. “We are hopeful that our new Reemployment Case Management system will help address both of those issues and significantly reduce the amount of time someone is without a job.”

According to IWD data, Iowa businesses added 1,000 jobs in October, lifting total nonfarm employment to 1,539,900 jobs. The increase marked the second consecutive gain following a drop in August, and the fifth job increase in the last six months, the agency reported.

A total of 22,300 jobs have been added since April, according to IWD figures. Private industries expanded by 2,000 jobs and were fueled by trade. Conversely, government shed 1,000 jobs driven mostly by local government cutbacks but remained up 2,500 jobs versus last October.

Overall, Iowa businesses are up 27,200 jobs beyond the level established one year ago, a gain of 1.8 percent, the state agency reported.

Retail trade gained jobs for the fifth consecutive month in October with an addition of 1,500 positions – led by increases within food and beverage stores along with general merchandise retailers. Combined, the trade, transportation, and utilities “super-sector” increased by 2,000 jobs compared to September, according to the October IWD report.

Education and health care services gained 700 jobs, fueled mostly by increased hiring in health care and social assistance, which has now added jobs in four consecutive months, and manufacturing gained 400 jobs that were fueled by durable goods factories hiring. Smaller gains in October included information (up 300) and other services (up 100).

Meanwhile, job losses occurred in construction (down 500), which has now lost jobs in three consecutive months and six of the last seven months. Professional and business services decreased by 500 jobs with losses being strongest in professional, scientific, and technical services, along with administrative support and waste management services. Finally, leisure and hospitality lost 500 jobs, as firms prepare for less business as winter weather approaches.

