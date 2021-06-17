No OSHA probe of diver who died in farm digester

Peterson, who also is a volunteer with the Bennett Fire Department, called in neighboring fire crews to haul nearly 100,000 gallons of water from a nearby quarry to cool the tank. After they added the water, foam at the top of the digester dissipated and the divers could see Baenziger’s body, floating above several feet of manure and food waste solids at the bottom of the tank and were able to make the recovery, Petersen said.

Frank Frosolone, owner of Northern Divers USA, the company that recovered Baenziger’s body, said it did not appear Baenziger had on the proper gear for a dive into liquids contaminated with manure and food waste.

“It’s a contaminated dive, so we had to use specialized suits with double seals and triple backup air supply and communications. You got to have the right stuff,” he said. Frosolone said he did not believe Baenziger was using protective equipment, such as a harness or a backup air source. “He didn’t have any of that stuff,” he said.

Baenziger was an experienced diver, trained in the U.S. Army, who had done commercial dives at offshore oil wells 20 years ago, said his mother, Linda Baenziger, of Davenport. More recently, Baenziger had completed dives at a nuclear facility and on the Mississippi River, she said.