New coronavirus precautions to delay, control potential spread, say Iowa public health officials

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and could appear in as few as two days or as many as two weeks after exposure.

Iowa’s public health officials are encouraging individuals to take everyday precautions to stay healthy, which include covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer and staying home when ill.

No Confirmed Cases in Iowa

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Public health officials announced Monday two more Iowans were being tested for the virus, bringing the total number of those tested for the virus to five. The agency declined to offer any identifying information about these individuals.

Results of the testing — which is being conducted by the State Hygienic Lab in Coralville — are still pending. Officials are expecting a 24-hour turnaround on these results.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}