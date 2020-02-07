Negotiations for Iowa education funding underway

Republican leaders at the Statehouse said talks are underway to close differences on state funding for K-12 schools with an eye on meeting a deadline next Thursday for legislators to set the increase in state supplemental aid to K-12 schools for the fiscal 2021 school year.

Republicans, who control both chambers, are about $16 million apart.

The Senate plan increases state aid portion of K-12 education funding by 2.1 percent, and the House approach provides a 2.5 percent increase to match Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation.

“Our expectation is to follow the 30-day guideline. That’s still the objective we’re working towards getting done,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said the goal is to come up with a compromise that can be approved next week.

“I’m not going to tell them what to do,” the governor said. “I thought it was a good start. The bottom line is we’re making historic investments in K12 education.”