Negotiations for Iowa education funding underway

Republican leaders at the Statehouse said talks are underway to close differences on state funding for K-12 schools with an eye on meeting a deadline next Thursday for legislators to set the increase in state supplemental aid to K-12 schools for the fiscal 2021 school year.
Republicans, who control both chambers, are about $16 million apart.
The Senate plan increases state aid portion of K-12 education funding by 2.1 percent, and the House approach provides a 2.5 percent increase to match Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation.
“Our expectation is to follow the 30-day guideline. That’s still the objective we’re working towards getting done,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said the goal is to come up with a compromise that can be approved next week.
“I’m not going to tell them what to do,” the governor said. “I thought it was a good start. The bottom line is we’re making historic investments in K12 education.”
Thursday also marked the arrival of the governor’s proposal in legislation form to provide income and property tax relief and fund environmental and natural resources initiatives using proceeds from a 1-cent increase in the state sales tax.
Whitver said there were parts of Senate Study Bill 3116 “that we really, really like, and there are things that we want to continue to improve. But it’s still early in the process for a tax bill. Usually those take a lot longer and happen more towards the end of session,” he said.
Grassley also expected a slow, deliberate discussion of the major topic that lawmakers will face this year “if we decide to do something” and “what that may or may not look like.” He said the bill had a lot of moving parts that will require some study.
“Whenever you’re talking about a $540 million sales tax increase, it’s going to take time to have those conversations. I wouldn’t say that there’s anything right now that I see that’s on the fast track,” Grassley said.