PLAINFIELD – Voters in the Nashua-Plainfield School District on Tuesday night approved use of 1% sales tax revenues to construct a new $3 million ball diamond complex in Plainfield.
The measure passed in all four counties the school district covers. Unofficial results show it passed with 86% of the vote, 304-50.
“This is huge and tremendous, and thank you to the community,” Superintendent Todd Liechty said.
The measure allows money from the State of Iowa Advanced Vision Education Fund to be used for new baseball and softball fields. Those 1% sales tax revenues already are received by the district.
The fields will be built on the former Plainfield middle school site at 417 Main St. The project will create two new ball diamonds with lights, along with new concessions and restrooms. There also will be two youth diamonds on the site.
Bids will be sought later this month for the project. Construction is expected to start in the spring, but major construction won’t begin until the sports season is over this summer.
The entire project will cost about $3 million. Using just the SAVE funds approved Tuesday night, the project will be paid off by 2034. But Liechty said the school board would “like to see community buy-in, as well,” which could retire the debt sooner. The district already has raised about $150,000 for the diamonds.
