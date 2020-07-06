Muscatine mayor mandates masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson was unable to finish reading a proclamation requiring the use of masks or face coverings Sunday afternoon when a group of about 50 residents gathered in front of Muscatine City Hall to protest the requirement disrupted her speech to the point she had to end it.

According to the proclamation, which can be viewed on the City of Muscatine Web page, beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, July 6, masks will be mandatory inside public areas as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19. While the proclamation specifies the police can treat infractions as a municipal infraction which has a penalty beginning at $500, Broderson hopes this would not be needed. She likened it to people in the community shooting off fireworks in the weeks leading up to Independence Day, saying she did not believe any citations were issued to people lighting fireworks, and the police just gave people warnings.

“Nobody is going to be hauled off to jail,” Broderson said after the aborted press conference. “This will give our police officers a tool to use as they see fit, but our police officers know what they are doing and they will handle this like they handle every other thing.”