Muscatine County jail administrator put on leave

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors wrote to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors, voicing concerns about Naylor.

“Captain Naylor’s reprehensible comments about Muslims and members of the LGBTQ+ community have caused us to fear for the civil liberties of the inmates housed at (Muscatine County) jail,” Johnson County Chairperson Ron Sullivan said in his statement to the board.

Sullivan encouraged the Muscatine Board of Supervisors to take all actions necessary to “ensure the protection of the civil liberties of all persons incarcerated in your jail."

Zach Peterson, business agent for Teamsters Local 238 — which represents the Correction Officers of the Muscatine County Jail — also made a statement earlier in the month, criticizing Naylor’s comments and actions as well as asking Sheriff C.J. Ryan to remove Naylor from his position.

“Hatred of this type will not be tolerated by Teamsters 238,” Peterson said. “The Muscatine jailers deserve better leadership and are clear in their position that Captain Naylor’s statements are not representative of their beliefs or work ethics. We believe this behavior reflects poorly on the Muscatine community, and if not corrected or acted upon reflects a morally complicit position of Sheriff C.J. Ryan.”

In his written treatise, Naylor denounced court rulings that led to the removal of the Ten Commandments from courthouses and government buildings. He predicted a global war pitting Muslims against Christians that would result in the death of two billion people.

