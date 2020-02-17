Mobile home park owners, tenants weigh in on proposed Iowa regulation

“We are not just dollars signs. We are real people. A real community,” Candi Evans of Golf View Mobile Home Park at North Liberty told the subcommittee. Her rent is going up 61 percent from $285 to $475 a month. “We want to be treated like people ... not like a dollar sign on a lot.”

There was a consensus that out-of-state owners are the problem. One speaker said 25 percent of the parks in Iowa are owned by companies based in other states.

Dave Sires, a Cedar Falls City Council member and mobile home park owner, said that unlike the many family-owned parks, the out-of-state owners buy the parks, raise rent, hold the property for five years and unload it to another corporation.

“That cheats the people who live there,” Sires said.

However, Iowa City mobile home park owner Ed Cole said the proposed 25-page bill would crush us.”

Nathan Blake of the Attorney General’s Office called the bill a “net win” for mobile home park tenants.